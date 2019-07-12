Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.2 and 30.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.11% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with average price target of $17.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.6% and 86.5%. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.