Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 44.99 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 84.70%. On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 85.19% and its consensus price target is $21.5. The data provided earlier shows that Epizyme Inc. appears more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.