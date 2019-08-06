Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, and a 163.35% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.