Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.75, and a 89.64% upside potential. On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 61.11% and its consensus price target is $29. Based on the results shown earlier, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.