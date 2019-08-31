Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 89.64% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $17.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 1.6%. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.