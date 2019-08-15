Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 106.88%. Competitively Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 184.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Kaleido BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.