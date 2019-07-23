Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

As Biotechnology companies, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, with potential upside of 130.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.