Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|7.34M
|-1.39
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|8.33M
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|81,828,316.61%
|0%
|0%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|46,982,515.51%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 2.8%. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Summary
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.