Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 81,828,316.61% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 46,982,515.51% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 2.8%. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.