Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.77 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 98.55%. Competitively the consensus target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 377.71% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.