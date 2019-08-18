Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.46 N/A -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 9.3 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 105.44% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with average price target of $17.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 35% respectively. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.