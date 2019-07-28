Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (KLDO) Reaches $7.49 Low on Jul, 28; 1 Analysts Are Bullish California Resources (CRC) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering California Resources (NYSE:CRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. California Resources had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CRC in report on Friday, April 12 to “Sell” rating. See California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $19 New Target: $20 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) reached all time low today, Jul, 28 and still has $7.27 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.49 share price. This indicates more downside for the $223.26M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.27 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.70 million less. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 25,348 shares traded. Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company has market cap of $223.26 million. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) to report earnings on August, 1. After $-1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.51% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Kaleido Biosciences had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold California Resources Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 197,037 shares or 0.00% without change from 197,037 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.68% in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) stated it has 4 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company reported 27 shares.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 1.44M shares traded. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has declined 43.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRC News: 10/04/2018 – Isofol Medical: Isofol announces that an abstract describing a genetic prediction of treatment response in CRC treatment to be unveiled at ASCO 2018; 12/03/2018 – Red Cross Annual Humanitarian Celebration Honors LA’s Finest Humanitarians – LA Chargers, California Resources Corporation, Dr. Laurence E. Paul; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Red Cross Annual Humanitarian Celebration Honors LA’s Finest Humanitarians – LA Chargers, California Resources Corporation,; 03/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 123 MBOE/D; 11/04/2018 – Sysmex lnostics: OncoBEAM™ RAS CRC Liquid Biopsy Test Now Reimbursed in Germany by BARMER; 04/05/2018 – California Resources Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences in May; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: California Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – Graham Capital Management Buys 10% of California Re; 03/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES BOOSTS 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET $550M TO $600M

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production firm in the State of California. The company has market cap of $738.84 million. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 2.87 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage.

