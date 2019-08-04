Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (KLDO) Reaches $7.21 Low on Aug, 4; Cleararc Capital Has Raised By $330,864 Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake

The stock of Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $6.63 target or 8.00% below today’s $7.21 share price. This indicates more downside for the $214.91M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.63 PT is reached, the company will be worth $17.19M less. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 26,081 shares traded. Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 41.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cleararc Capital Inc acquired 1,808 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Cleararc Capital Inc holds 6,194 shares with $1.14M value, up from 4,386 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $45.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 1.57M shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $33.10 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Parini Michael sold $440,813 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 2,330 shares. Arbuckle Stuart A sold 18,309 shares worth $3.41M. $6.32 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by Sachdev Amit. LEIDEN JEFFREY M had sold 32,250 shares worth $6.01M. On Monday, February 11 the insider Silva Paul M sold $759,367. The insider ALTSHULER DAVID sold 4,126 shares worth $780,598.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $21100 target. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 1.06M shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0.15% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Blair William & Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Toth Fincl Advisory holds 1,642 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Lc invested in 22,900 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Washington Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 16,445 shares. Northcoast Asset Llc holds 0.07% or 6,080 shares. Jennison Assoc has 1.24% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 80,000 were accumulated by Ghost Tree Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Qs Invsts Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 19,381 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 96,481 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation invested in 60,429 shares.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company has market cap of $214.91 million. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea. It currently has negative earnings.

