Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 100.11% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with average price target of $17.75. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 465.25% and its average price target is $6.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than Kaleido BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.6% and 89.4% respectively. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.