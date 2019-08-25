Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Comparison side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.41 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 97.00% at a $17.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $217.33, which is potential 20.62% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. Competitively, 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.