Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Comparing side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Soligenix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 102.39% at a $17.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.