Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 75 -2.85 112.00M -1.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 82,657,657.66% 0% 0% Seattle Genetics Inc. 150,134,048.26% -21.4% -18%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average price target of $82.2, with potential downside of -2.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.