Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparing side by side

Since Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 98.99% and an $17.75 consensus target price. On the other hand, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 385.83% and its consensus target price is $12. The information presented earlier suggests that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Kaleido BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.