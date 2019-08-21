Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparison side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, with potential upside of 93.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.