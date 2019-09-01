Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 107.64 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 89.64% at a $17.75 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 34.6%. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.