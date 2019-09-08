Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Comparing side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 98.55%. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 21.49%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.