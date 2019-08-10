Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

With average target price of $18, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a potential upside of 105.71%. The competitors have a potential upside of 137.53%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s rivals beat Kaleido BioSciences Inc.