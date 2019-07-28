Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 62.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $18, suggesting a potential upside of 140.32%. The peers have a potential upside of 133.00%. With higher possible upside potential for Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s competitors beat Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.