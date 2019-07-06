Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Contrasting side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 133.04 N/A -5.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, with potential upside of 95.48%. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 156.80%. Based on the data shown earlier, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 62.6% and 75.9% respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. Competitively, 0.1% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.