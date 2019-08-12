Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparison side by side

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.46 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 102.86% at a $17.75 average target price. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s average target price is $45.2, while its potential upside is 178.50%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.