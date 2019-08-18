Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 78.01 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 36.1 and 36.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 105.44% at a $17.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, which is potential 474.01% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 37% respectively. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. was more bearish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.