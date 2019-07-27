Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.67 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 136.98%. Competitively the average target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 56.50% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.8% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.