Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparing side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 100.62 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 84.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.