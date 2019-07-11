Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparing side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|100.62
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 84.70%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|-2%
|-1.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.3%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
