Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 252.27 N/A -3.13 0.00

Demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 104.26%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 101.28% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.6% and 77.2%. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.