Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.94 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.75, and a 153.21% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 18.5% respectively. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.