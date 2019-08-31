Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 89.64%. Competitively the average target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 167.86% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cassava Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.