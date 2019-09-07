Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Comparison side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $17.75, and a 98.55% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 43.7% respectively. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.