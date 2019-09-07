Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Comparison side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
Liquidity
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $17.75, and a 98.55% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 43.7% respectively. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
BioTime Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
