Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.77 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 2.9 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 105.44%. On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 70.11% and its consensus target price is $7.4. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. Competitively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.