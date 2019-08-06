Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 31.80 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 163.35%. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s average target price is $210, while its potential upside is 61.86%. The results provided earlier shows that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 82.7% respectively. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.