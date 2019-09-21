Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Contrasting side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 86.45%. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -11.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 46.3%. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.