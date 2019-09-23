Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparison side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a 97.88% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.75. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 36.15%. Based on the results given earlier, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.