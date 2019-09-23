Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparison side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a 97.88% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.75. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 36.15%. Based on the results given earlier, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
