Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Contrasting side by side

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a 98.55% upside potential and an average price target of $17.75. Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $36, with potential upside of 75.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 86.3%. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. was more bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.