Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 2 6.30 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 86.45% at a $17.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.