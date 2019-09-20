Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 86.45% at a $17.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.