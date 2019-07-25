Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 5.43 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, and a 140.84% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.