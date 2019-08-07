Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Investors: H.C. Wainwright Maintains Buy Rating, Sees $12.0000/Share; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Decreased Its Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 4,532 shares as Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 322,072 shares with $26.79M value, down from 326,604 last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now has $217.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 9.27M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS

They currently have a $12.0000 TP on Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA). H.C. Wainwright’s target would suggest a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s last stock price. This was released in an analyst note on 7 August.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 2.46% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 664,695 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 953,470 shares. Hollencrest Cap holds 10,359 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. California-based Brandes Inv Prns LP has invested 2.69% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,904 shares. 4,781 are held by Capital Invest Counsel. Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Inv has invested 0.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Lc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Exchange Mngmt owns 46,955 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc invested in 0% or 47 shares. Sensato Ltd reported 3.48% stake. Davis R M accumulated 278,254 shares. 8,600 are held by Summit Securities Grp Inc Limited Liability Co. First Mercantile Tru Com accumulated 3,911 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.86% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. UBS initiated it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,371 shares to 80,859 valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 699,357 shares and now owns 5.20M shares. Colgate (NYSE:CL) was raised too.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The company has market cap of $148.41 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases.