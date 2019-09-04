Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Since Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 37.14 N/A -2.74 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 10.93 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 259.04% and an $13.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 46.34% and its consensus price target is $24. The data provided earlier shows that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.