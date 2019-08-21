Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.31 N/A -2.74 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 821 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, and a 239.20% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 73.4%. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.