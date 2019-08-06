Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 108.11 N/A -2.74 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

$15 is Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 239.18%. Competitively the consensus target price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 132.83% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics N.V., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 68.5% respectively. About 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.