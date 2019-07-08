Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

As Biotechnology companies, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 151.57 N/A -2.45 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 141.94% at a $15 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.25%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -28.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.