Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.04 20.43M -2.74 0.00 ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 499,315,671.13% -104.2% -54.1% ObsEva SA 130,392,156.86% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 214.96% and an $12 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors ObsEva SA.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.