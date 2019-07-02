Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

This is a contrast between Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 156.21 N/A -2.45 0.00 NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

10.3 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 134.74% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 81.6% and 38.9% respectively. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than NuCana plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.