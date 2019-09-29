Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 490,869,774.15% -104.2% -54.1% NantKwest Inc. 2,672,128,564.68% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

10.3 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NantKwest Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 200.00% at a $12 average target price. On the other hand, NantKwest Inc.’s potential upside is 15.74% and its average target price is $1.25. Based on the data shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.