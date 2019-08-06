Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 125.41 N/A -2.74 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 192.40% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 33.5%. Insiders held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.