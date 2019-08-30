Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

This is a contrast between Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 38.03 N/A -2.74 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.38 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

The consensus target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 250.65%. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.08 consensus target price and a 87.45% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.