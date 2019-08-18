Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Since Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.51 N/A -2.74 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 237.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.5. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.5 average target price and a 59.22% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.25%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.